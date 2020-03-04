Monona County residents vote to not have a new jail

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The ballot measure in Monona County for a new jail has failed.

Residents of Monona County took to the polls Tuesday to vote on the $6 million bond, and with 100% of the votes in, the measure did fell through.

The current jail is only meant to hold 12 inmates, but the plan would have expanded it.

The new Monona County Safety Center would have the ability to hold 32 inmates, with the option to expand to 66 beds if needed.

The measure needed to get 60% approval to pass, it received 57% of the vote.

If it does move forward Sheriff Pratt hopes to have the project completed by the spring of 2022.