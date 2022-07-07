LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 an hour from the current $9 says it has collected more than enough signatures to place the issue before voters in November.

Raise the Wage Nebraska says it gathered 160,000 raw signatures from all 93 Nebraska counties. The measure would ratchet up the wage to $15 hourly by 2026.

The first incremental increase would bump it to $10.50 an hour in January 2023.

At least 87,000 valid signatures from registered voters are required to qualify a measure for the general election ballot.

Nebraska also requires petition campaigns to get signatures from at least 5% of the voters in 38 or more counties.