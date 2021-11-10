Miller-Meeks seeks to switch Iowa Congressional districts, to run in redrawn 1st District in 2022

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hybrid hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the current Republican Congresswoman for Iowa’s 2nd District, announced Wednesday morning that based on redistricting, she would move to the newly-drawn District 1 for the 2022 election.

Miller-Meeks’ current district includes Davenport, Bettendorf, and Burlington, which all will be part of the redrawn 1st Congressional District. She won her 2020 race by just six votes against Democrat Rita Hart.

Miller-Meeks is from Ottumwa, which was redrawn into District 3. She said Wednesday that she decided last night it makes sense for her to move and run in the district where most of the people she currently represents live. If she had stayed in the new District 3, she likely would have faced current Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat.

Iowa Democrats earlier Wednesday pounced on her decision.

“Congresswoman Miller-Meeks knows she can’t win against Congresswoman Cindy Axne, that’s why she’s abandoning her hometown to run for office,” the party said in a Wednesday email. “It’s clear she only cares about staying in power and not helping Iowa’s working families.”

“If that’s not enough, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks sides with the pharmaceutical companies and doesn’t think Iowa seniors deserve to pay less for necessary and life-saving medication,” the Democrats said. “No matter what district she decides to move to, Iowa Democrats are fired up and already working to kick her out in 2022.”

Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl announced Monday that he will run as a Republican for the 1st District seat. Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor, is also seeking the 1st District, which encompasses southeast Iowa, including Johnson and Scott counties.

Kuehl owns and operates FSBO Homes Quad Cities and has launched Code Ninjas Quad Cities, a franchise that teaches computer coding and STEM education to children ages 5-14.

Miller-Meeks is an Army veteran and eye doctor, who served as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 to 2014. She later served as an Iowa State Senator from January 2019 to January 2021, when she began her term in the U.S. House of Representatives.



