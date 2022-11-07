SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made a stop in Sioux City.

Franken along with local Democrats meet at the local CWA Union Office to begin knocking on doors, passing out packets for candidates up and down the ballot.

Currently, Franken is down against Senator Grassley in the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, but he doesn’t seem to mind.

“Learn about the issues, learn about the candidates, learn what’s at stake and vote as if your well-being and your follow-on generations well-being,” said Franken.

After door knocking in Sioux City, Franken made his way to Ames and will be hosting his election watch party in Des Moines.