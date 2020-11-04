Marijuana measures pass in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Two marijuana measures passed in South Dakota has passed during election.

The first measure was Constitutional Amendment A which legalizes recreational marijuana in South Dakota. As of early Wednesday morning, the measure passed with 53.4% for the measure with 95% reporting.

The state amendment will legalize the possession, sale, transport, and distribution of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia for those 21 years and older. Local governments can further regulate or ban establishments within their jurisdiction.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue will issue marijuana-related licenses to commercial cultivators and manufacturers, testing facilities, wholesalers, and retailers.

There will be a 15% tax on marijuana sales with tax revenue going to the Department of Revenue for implementing the amendment and the remaining revenue going to public schools and the state’s general fund.

The state will have to set up regulations for the implementation and enforcement by April 1, 2022.

The second measure was Initiated Measure 26 which legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota. This measure passed with 69.2% voting yes out of 95% reporting.

For the full election results, click here.

Latest Stories