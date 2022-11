SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the race for Woodbury County Attorney, Republican James D. Loomis has won.

Loomis was running against Democrat Patrick PJ Jennings for the 2022 Midterm Election.

Jennings is currently serving as incumbent Woodbury County Attorney.

Loomis announced his campaign for Woodbury County Attorney in early 2022 and won the Republican candidacy during the primary elections in June.