WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Congressman-elect Mike Flood is being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol to fill the 1st district seat of Nebraska for the remainder of the 117th Congress.

Flood will be filling the spot that was left open by Jeff Fortenberry back in March. Fortenberry resigned due to a lawsuit that accused him of receiving illegal campaign contributions. Fortenberry was sentenced on June 28.

Flood went up against Nebraska Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks the day Fortenberry was sentenced to see who would fill the opening. The 1st Congressional District includes Lincoln and other small communities.

Flood will once again face off against Pansing Brooks this November during the 2022 general election. The winner of that race will serve in the seat for a full term.

