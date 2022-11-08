SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms and Siouxlanders are out to make their voices heard.

KCAU 9 is following many races and ballot measures in this election and will provide the latest results starting at 8 p.m.

Polls open in Iowa at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. In Nebraska, polls open at 8 a.m. CT/7 a.m. MT and close at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT. Meanwhile, in South Dakota, polls open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time. With polls closing at separate times because of the two time zones in the state, results won’t be called until the later polls close.

For everything you need to know about poll locations, registering, or ballot information, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day with any developments and will provide the winners of races as they are announced in the evening.