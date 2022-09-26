SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City (LWVSC) will be holding two events for informed voting.

According to two releases from the LWVSC, both of the events will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum with the first event taking place at 1 p.m. and the second will take place at 2 p.m.

The first event will feature Community Engagement Associate with the ACLU of Iowa Erica Dubin-Barz, who will provide an overview of up-to-date voting laws in Iowa. Additionally, she will go over what documents everyone needs, how to register to vote or update voting registrations, how to vote, deadlines, and additional useful information, according to the release.

After the presentation has concluded, comments and questions from the audience will be answered.

The second event will feature Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Connie Ryan, who will discuss Public Measure 1. The measure is a proposed Iowa constitutional amendment that concerns gun rights. The release stated that there will also be a discussion on “strict scrutiny.” Connie will be representing Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws, according to the release.

This event will also be open for discussion after the presentation has concluded.

Both events will be live streamed on the LWVSC Facebook page for anyone who may not be able to attend, and additional information can be found by calling Dagna Simmons at 507-438-8001 or by email at dag11sim@gmail.com