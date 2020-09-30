League of Women Voters holds Woodbury County candidate forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to watch candidate forums of multiple local races in a two-night candidate forum.

The forums will be live-streamed on Wednesday and Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. feature races for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, the Woodbury County Auditor, and for the Iowa State House.

The events are sponsored by the League of Women Voters Sioux City in collaboration with the Western Iowa Tech Community College’s Mass Communication/Audio Engineering/Video & Media Production/Broadcasting & Multimedia Journalism Program.

Panelists will be from the League of Women Voters Sioux, the Western Iowa Tech Community College Journalism program, and KCAU-TV.

Both nights will feature three 30 minute sessions with a 10 minute break between each. See the schedule for the sessions below.

Wednesday, September 30

TimeRaceRepublican Candidate Democratic Candidate
7:00-7:30Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 1Keith RadigKevin McCormick
7:40-8:10Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 3Jeremy TaylorMarty Pottebaum
8:20-8:50Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 5Rocky De WittPatty Erickson-Puttman

Thursday, October 1

TimeRaceRepublican CandidateDemocratic Candidate
7:00-7:30Woodbury County AuditorBarbara ParkerPatrick Gill
7:40-8:10Iowa State House District 13Ernest GigaroaChris Hall
8:20-8:50Iowa State House District 14Robert HendersonSteve Hansen

