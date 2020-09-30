League of Women Voters holds Woodbury County candidate forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to watch candidate forums of multiple local races in a two-night candidate forum.

The forums will be live-streamed on Wednesday and Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. feature races for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, the Woodbury County Auditor, and for the Iowa State House.

The events are sponsored by the League of Women Voters Sioux City in collaboration with the Western Iowa Tech Community College’s Mass Communication/Audio Engineering/Video & Media Production/Broadcasting & Multimedia Journalism Program.

Panelists will be from the League of Women Voters Sioux, the Western Iowa Tech Community College Journalism program, and KCAU-TV.

Both nights will feature three 30 minute sessions with a 10 minute break between each. See the schedule for the sessions below.

Wednesday, September 30

Time Race Republican Candidate Democratic Candidate 7:00-7:30 Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 1 Keith Radig Kevin McCormick 7:40-8:10 Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 3 Jeremy Taylor Marty Pottebaum 8:20-8:50 Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 5 Rocky De Witt Patty Erickson-Puttman

Thursday, October 1