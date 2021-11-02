Le Mars City Council, School Board members win election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have voted to fill seats for the Le Mars City Council and School Board.

Brian Bruns has been elected to fill the seat for Le Mars City Council Ward 1. Bruns won by a total of 228 votes. There was a total of two candidates running for City Council Ward 1.

Lorraine DeJong has been elected as Le Mars School District 1 Director. Dejong won by a total of 552 votes. There was a total of four candidates running for District 1 Director.

Mackenzie Lang has been elected as Le Mars School District 4 Director. Lang won by a total of 712 votes. There was a total of two candidates running for District 4 Director.

Mark Sturgeon has been elected to fill the seat for Le Mars City Council Ward 3. Sturgeon won by a total 109 of votes. There was a total of two candidates running for City Council Ward 3.

