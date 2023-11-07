SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)) — A school bond measure for Lawton-Bronson school to add a new auditorium, gym, and fitness center failed Tuesday night.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday night for Iowa local elections. The bond measure was just on of many items on the ballot in Siouxland.

According to unofficial election results, the measure failed with 451 votes for and 537 votes against, obtaining 45% in favor. The measure needed a 60% majority vote to pass.

District officials asked for a $15.5 million bond that would go towards a new auditorium, gym, and fitness center. This in turn will create an additional classroom for the high school and students in choir and athletics will have more space for their activities.

Lawton Bronson Community School District Superintendent told KCAU 9 in a prior interview that they’ve had scheduling issues with the many groups that need to use the gym. He added that he knows that is up to the community to decide.

“My goal is just to get the information out to the people, identify the need, and then it’s up for the community to decide. I mean I feel that’s my role as a superintendent to identify that need, I feel that’s my role to look and see what’s best for students first, community second, and then let the community have their say,” Shook said.

If the bond passes, shook says they expect construction to begin in late spring or early summer and be completed in the winter of 2025.