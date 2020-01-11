Latest poll shows Bernie Sanders leads in tight race before Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Iowa Caucuses are right around the corner and it may be shaping up to be a four-way race among Democratic Presidential hopefuls.

That’s according to a new CNN, Des Moines Register, and Mediacom poll.

The poll shows Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the pack with 20% support among likely caucus-goers.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is behind Sanders at 17% support.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden took the third and fourth spots at 16% and 15%, respectively.

