NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Kory Hildebrand has won the Norfolk City Council Ward 1 seat.

Hildebrand had a large lead with 600 out of the 1,182 votes casted.

Juan Sandoval came in second with 310 of the votes.

Christopher Moore came close to Sandoval with 268 votes.

There were also four write-in votes.