ALTOONA, Iowa — The final countdown until Election Day is underway, and Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking the Republicans’ campaign on the road in style as time winds down.

A campaign bus emblazoned with Reynolds’ face stopped at the Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona Sunday afternoon. While Reynolds was the star attraction, the bus contained a cavalcade of Republican candidates including: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. House of Representatives nominee Zach Nunn, Iowa Attorney General nominee Brenna Bird, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

The candidates told the at-capacity crowd at the golf course’s clubhouse their reasons why people should vote Republicans into office up and down the midterm ballot.

“We’ve got a team of common sense conservative leaders that is taking the fight to the Biden administration and Democrats every single day,” Reynolds said. “Under his administration, we have seen reckless spending and families struggling to put food on the table and gas in the car, but not in Iowa.”

“If the governor and her team is elected, and we elect all of these state offices, it will be the first time since 1978 that every state office in Iowa has been Republican,” Grassley stated. “If Iowans think we’re taking their vote for granted, you might not get this. I humbly ask you to vote for me and this team. Please do that.”

Iowa Republicans are also planning to welcome former president Donald Trump at a rally in Sioux City this week.