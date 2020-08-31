Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(AP/KCAU) – Rapper Kanye West will remain on the Iowa ballot as a candidate for president after a state panel rejected two challenges to his candidacy.

The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel on Monday unanimously rejected one challenge related to signatures on West’s nomination papers and another that noted West was running as a “no-party” candidate but is registered in his home state of Wyoming as a Republican.

The panel is comprised of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand released a statement after the vote, saying while some may believe his candidacy isn’t serious, that is not what they were voting on.

I voted to dismiss the objections to Kanye’s candidacy because in my view of the law he had legally qualified for the ballot. While some people may think his candidacy is not a serious one and is for the sole purpose of hurting former Vice President Joe Biden’s chances in November, politics is not a part of this question. This was an official action, in my official office. The law rules and I’m glad the outcome was determined by law rather than partisanship. State Auditor Rob Sand

Besides West, eight others will appear on the ballot.