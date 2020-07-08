Justin Wright wins Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat in special election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Justin Wright has won the special election to represent District 2 in the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, according to the final unofficial results from the Woodbury County website.

Wright, a Repbulican, was running against Democrat Tim Kacena for the seat.

Wright won with 53% of the vote with 4,841 votes.

The special election was originally scheduled for April 14 but was postponed out of concerns of COVID-19. The seat became vacant after former Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned in January.

Latest Stories