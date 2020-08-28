Judge to rule over lawsuit of Woodbury County absentee ballots request forms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU/AP) – Lawyers presented their arguments Friday to a judge in a lawsuit against Woodbury County auditor for sending out some personal information already filled in on absentee ballot request forms.

Lawyers presented their arguments Friday morning to District Court Judge Patrick Tott of the Third Judicial District of Iowa. Tott said he would hope to have a verdict by the end of Friday.

The lawsuit filed last week said that absentee ballot request forms sent to registered voters with personal information already filled in are against a directive from Iowa’s Secretary of State.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that only blank forms could be sent to voters last month, ensuring uniformity statewide.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican Party groups sued Woodbury County and two other Iowa counties over the ballot absentee request forms being pre-filled out to 57,000 registered voters.

Thursday, Judge Ian Thornhill issued a temporary injunction that orders the Linn County auditor to contact those voters in writing to inform them that the forms should not have been pre-filled with their information and cannot be processed.

Now, Linn County voters will have to either fill out new blank requests for absentee ballots or vote in-person on Election Day.