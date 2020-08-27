Judge to rule on President Trump’s motion to block Iowa absentee forms

District Court Judge Judge Thornhill presides during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge says he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county.

Judge Ian Thornhill heard arguments on a request for a temporary injunction that would block Linn County Auditor Joel Miller from sending ballots to those voters.

Instead, the voters would have to fill out new forms to request to vote absentee.

At issue is Miller’s decision to send absentee ballot request forms to about 140,000 county voters in July that were pre-filled with their personal information, including their voter identification numbers.

The Trump campaign contends that was improper.

District Court Judge Judge Thornhill presides during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller listens to an argument by attorney Alan Ostergren during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Judge Judge Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Assistant Linn County Elena Wolford argues against the GOP’s standing to sue during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Judge Judge Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

District Court Judge Judge Thornhill presides during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller listens to arguments during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Judge Judge Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Alan Ostergren makes arguments on behalf of the GOP during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Judge Judge Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller and Assistant Linn County Elena Wolford gather their materials following a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Judge Judge Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Latest Stories