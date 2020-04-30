Judge hears arguments in lawsuit over Woodbury County June primary election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We could know next week if Woodbury County’s June elections will take place as scheduled with only two physical polling places.

Woodbury County District Court Judge Jeff Poulson heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit brought against the County Auditor Pat Gill by Sioux City businessman and former state Senator Rick Bertrand.

The former Iowa state senator claims Gill’s plan to limit polling places because of COVID-19 puts Republicans at a disadvantage.

Bertrand is asking for a temporary injunction requiring traditional neighborhood voting sites. Gill and other Iowa election officials are asking people to vote by absentee ballot in an effort to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.