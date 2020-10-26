Joe Biden to travel to Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his daily schedule which has a daily update on US Troop deaths and wounded numbers as he speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KCAU) – Joe Biden will pay a visit to Iowa on Friday.

According to an e-mail, on Friday, October 30, Democratic nominee Joe Biden will travel to Iowa and discuss topics days before the election.

Additional details of where he will go has not been determined.

