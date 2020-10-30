Joe Biden tells hard-hit Iowa he has plan for virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democrat Joe Biden is making his case against President Donald Trump on the coronavirus in Iowa, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic.

Speaking Friday at a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Biden rattled off a litany of statistics about how the pandemic has hit the state, noting Iowa has hit a daily record number of cases and hospitalizations this week and highlighting the steep job losses there since the pandemic hit.

He mentioned that the Iowa State Fair was canceled this year for the first time since World War II and charged that “Donald Trump has given up.” Biden pledged to enact a plan to halt the spread of the virus and told the crowd, to honks from the cars gathered, “unlike Donald Trump, we will not surrender to the virus.”

While Iowa is not a must-win for Biden, most polls there show a close race, and a loss there for the Trump would complicate his path to reelection.

Biden also promoted Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, telling her, “You have no idea how much you’re going to make my night when you win.”

