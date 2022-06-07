SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Jeremy Dumkrieger has won the Democratic candidacy for Woodbury County’s District 2 Board of Supervisors spot.
Dumkrieger will be running against Republican Daniel Bittinger II this November.
by: Gage Teunissen
