Jeff Fortenberry wins U.S. House seat for Nebraska’s 1st District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Jeff Fortenberry has won the election as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat.

According to the unofficial results, with of the votes reported, Fortenberry won with 138,116 votes, or 54.9% of the votes .

Kate Bolz had 42.3% of the votes, with 106,409 votes.

For the latest election results, click here.

