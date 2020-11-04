Jeff Fortenberry wins U.S. House seat for Nebraska’s 1st District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Jeff Fortenberry has won the election as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House Representative Nebraska District 3 seat.
According to the unofficial results, with of the votes reported, Fortenberry won with 138,116 votes, or 54.9% of the votes .
Kate Bolz had 42.3% of the votes, with 106,409 votes.
For the latest election results, click here.
