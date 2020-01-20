JD Scholten discusses rural healthcare, agriculture policy in Bronson

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – While the nation’s eyes are on the upcoming presidential race, another heated local race in Iowa’s fourth district is also ramping up here in Siouxland.

JD Scholten is once again running against long-time incumbent Steve King for a seat in Washington. Scholten is just finishing up his “Don’t Forget About Us” tour visiting towns of less than 1,000 people to see what matters to them. Issues like rural healthcare, housing and agriculture policy were on the minds of many attendees.

We spoke with Scholten about what it’s like campaigning alongside presidential hopefuls.

“What I’m trying to push them all is this rural message of [that] there’s a lot of things that we need to do to change the narrative in Iowa and across the, uh, America and having a solid rural policy like a lot of these candidates have is so meaningful for a district like the fourth district,” said J.D. Scholten, congressional candidate.

Scholten will finish off the tour with stops in Hinton and Maxwell.

