SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — James Loomis has won the Republican candidacy for the Woodbury County Attorney race over rival candidate Jacklyn Fox.

Loomis’s message to voters is that his message will not change as he looks ahead toward the November race.

“My message from the beginning has been on of engagement, communication, and partnership. That’s how you effectively serve Woodbury County and we’re tasked with serving all of Woodbury County, holding people accountable for what they do,” said Loomis.

The last time two people from the same office ran against each other in Woodbury County was Patrick Jennings against Mark Campbell. Loomis will be facing off against Jennings this November.