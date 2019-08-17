J.D. Scholten on Steve King’s controversial comments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Representative Steve King continues to receive backlash after controversial comments made earlier this week.

But Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten says his campaign is focusing on the issues that matter.

“The fact that all this controversy gets us away from this district we’ve seen this time and time again. And with King not being on any congressional hearings. That hurts this district and the longer we don’t have a voice in Washington that hurts us. That’s why we need change,” Scholten said.

Scholten officially announced his bid for the 4th congressional seat earlier this month. He narrowly lost the seat in 2018 by just three points.

Representative Steve King is currently in his 9th term in congress.