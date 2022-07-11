DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — United States Senate candidate Michael Franken has announced that J.D. Scholten will be joining his team as Political Director.

“Having known Admiral Franken the past few years, it’s an honor for me to work on his campaign. He’s such a unique candidate. I wouldn’t have signed up for just any campaign, but his work ethic, authenticity and his integrity are inspiring. He will be an amazing representative of our state in the Senate,” said Scholten.

“This race reminds me so much of our 2018 campaign. The big difference is that the numbers statewide are way more favorable to Democrats than the old 4th district, where we moved the needle 24 points that year. Last week’s poll showing Admiral Franken down just five points with a lot of room to grow for name recognition is very encouraging. I am looking forward to turning a lot of heads come November.”

Campaign Manager, Julie Stauch echoed Scholten’s sentiment, “We’re extremely excited to have J.D. on our team. J.D. has spent a lot of time in rural Iowa talking to voters, and he knows what it takes to win over voters across party lines. He is well versed in agricultural policies and has forged relationships with both Republicans and Democrats throughout the state.”