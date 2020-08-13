J.D. Scholten holds parking lot rally

(KCAU) – Political candidates have had to get creative in order to campaign during the pandemic.

That leads one Siouxland hopeful to climb in the back of a pickup tonight.

Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten launching a tour of Iowa’s 4th District with a parking lot rally in Sioux City.

Two years ago during a traditional campaign season, the Democrat lost a close race to incumbent Steve King.

This time around, he’s facing republican Randy Feenstra and the campaign trail looks a bit different.

Scholten says he plans to visit all 375 incorporated towns in Iowa’s 4th District, talking with folks about the issues for the first time in months.

