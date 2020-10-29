J.D. Scholten casts vote in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District J.D. Scholten made a stop in downtown Sioux City before Election Day.

Scholten cast his in-person absentee ballot at Sioux City’s Long Lines Family Recreation Center. He said it’s a surreal feeling seeing his name on the ballot.

“Today, it’s kind of an emotional day to see your name on the ballot, you know, people like me don’t run for office, so for me, it’s pretty special to see your name on there. We are light-years where we were two years ago and I’m ecstatic with where we’re at,” said Scholten.

Scholten said he encourages everyone to get out, vote, and make their voice heard.

