SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another Siouxlander has announced his campaign in the 2022 State Election.

J.D. Scholten officially announced on Wednesday that he will run for the Iowa House in the new District 1, representing the Sioux City area.

The announcement came after Representative Chris Hall announced In February that he won’t be seeking re-election in the Iowa House.

“Growing up in Sioux City, graduating high school, attending college, playing professional baseball for the Explorers, and now living here as an adult, this is my home through and through. Sioux City has given me so much, I want to give back to the city I love,” said Scholten.

“I see too many of my classmates and kids that grew up in Sioux City move away. I see too many families rely on donation boxes at gas stations, pancake breakfasts or GoFundMe accounts to pay for medical costs. I am running for the Iowa House to fight for the people who make Sioux City such a strong community.”

Regarding issues, Scholten said he is going to focus on health care cost, education, and economic growth.

“Two of my top priorities will be addressing the exorbitant cost of health care, and ensuring every Iowa family has access to a quality education. I am very passionate about growing Iowa’s economy, but not at the expense of workers, consumers or communities. Iowa is long overdue for campaign finance reform. Lastly, I will fight to make Major League Baseball blackouts illegal in the state of Iowa,” said Scholten.

The Sioux City native served as the 2018 and 2020 Democratic nominee in Iowa’s 4th District. Currently, J.D. serves as a Senior Advisor at the American Economic Liberties Project.