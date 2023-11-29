SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Representative J.D. Scholten is running for a second term in Des Moines.

The Sioux City Democrat represents House District 1 in the state legislature. He’s the only Democratic state legislator from northwest Iowa.

Scholten said he wants to get the legislature back to focusing on people, not on politics.

“By running for re-election,” he said in a statement, “I am committed to bring back balance to our state and to restore common sense at the capitol.”

Scholten was elected to his seat in November 2022.