J.D. Scholten announces 2020 run for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — J.D. Scholten announced his 2020 run for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District which is held by Steve King in a video narrated by Kevin Costner.

According to the press release, he will continue the momentum of his people-powered grassroots campaign that brings all people together to tackle the challenges before us.

The press release also states his campaign rejects the use of divisive labels and hatred that fuel violence and drive us apart and is focused on building an inclusive, safe community for all.

“Too many Iowan families feel like they’re getting kicked in the dirt, suffering from an economy and a government that just doesn’t have their interests at heart. We need a system that works for all people — not just special interests and those who are lucky enough to be at the top. That’s exactly why we’re in this fight: to fix our healthcare system, fight for an economy for all, and secure our democracy. The 4th district deserves a voice in Washington that understands these issues and will fight day in and day out to revitalize our rural communities,” stated Scholten.

Scholten will be holding a kick-off rally Monday night at 6 in the open parking lot of 1214 4th Street, Sioux City. Then on Tuesday, he will attend a rally in Ames, Iowa at Mother’s Pub, 2900 West Street, which will start at 9 p.m. Both rallies are free and open to the public.

