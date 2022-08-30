DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The general election is more than two months away and Iowans who wish to vote absentee are now able to do so.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced in a Tuesday release that Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election.

State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting October 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the November 8 election.

“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters will need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor.

The release stated that providing a phone number or email address on the form is encouraged, but not required.

For military members who are stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also begin requesting an absentee ballot form for the November general election.