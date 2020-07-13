Iowans encouraged to participate in National Disability Voter Registration Week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has teamed up with the Iowa Development Disabilities Council in promoting National Disability Voter Registration Week, which runs from July 13 through July 17.

The initiative is a nationwide nonpartisan effort to register, educate, and prepare voters with disabilities for the 2020 elections. Officials said about 300,000 Iowans have a disability.

“I want voters with disabilities to know there are resources available to help them register and to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Pate. “We’ve made great strides to expand options like curbside voting and accessible equipment at every polling place, and created large print voter registration forms for Iowans with low vision.”

The office of the Secretary of State said registering people to vote while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, so informing voters with disabilities about online options is crucial.

“The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council is excited to partner with Secretary of State in promoting National Disability Voter Registration Week,” said Bill Kallestad, public policy manager for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. “We see this as a great opportunity for people with disabilities to get registered so they can exercise their right to vote this November. It is so important that the voice of Iowans with disabilities be heard.”

For more information about voting with disabilities, visit the Secretary of State’s website. To register to vote, click here.

National Disability Voter Registration Week is coordinated by the American Association of People with Disabilities’ (AAPD) REV UP campaign for voter registration, education, and engagement.

Latest Stories