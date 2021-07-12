Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor

Your Local Election HQ

by: , DAVID PITT

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. DeJear said Monday, July 12, 2021, she is considering a run for Iowa governor. DeJear, a Democrat, announced formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear says she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

DeJear on Monday announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. She will begin at a Des Moines hair salon and then travel to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, also a Democrat, announced his candidacy last month

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News