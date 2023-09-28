WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Supporters of Florida Governor and U.S. Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis gathered to watch the second GOP primary debate live Wednesday night.

Several dozen voters eagerly watched on to support DeSantis, but also hear the opinions from other six candidates on the stage in California.

“I think what he does is great. I think he’s a great speaker. I think he really always comes through. I was surprised that he went down in the polls. But I think that because Trump is so popular, I think that’s the problem right now. But I’m hoping as time goes on, people will start listening to what Mr. DeSantis has to say,” said Sharla Williams from West Des Moines.

Williams likes the former president but mentioned that she does not like the baggage that comes with him.

Voters also pointed to DeSantis’ policy track record in Florida and how that is something that draws them to his campaign.

“I think he’s done a really good job as the governor of Florida and with the way our country is right now we need somebody like that to take the country back,” said Jim Williams from West Des Moines.

Jim and Sharla said they would support whoever is on the GOP ticket. They also mentioned Nikki Haley and Tim Scott as two other candidates they like in the race currently.

Some of the top issues voters told WHO 13 News they wanted to hear from candidates about were immigration, border control, and the U.S. economy.