Iowa voters expect to see more 2020 presidential candidates before caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the 2020 election year gets closer, Democratic hopefuls are making their way across the state. Former Democratic congressional candidate J.D. Scholten described how he feels about the recent uptick of candidates visiting Iowa.

“We’re still seeing people for the first time. Several folks have come in for maybe a second time. So, it’s still pretty early on in the whole caucus,” said Scholten.

As the fourth largest city in Iowa, Sioux City gets plenty of presidential visitors, but people in Siouxland wish even more candidates would make a campaign stop to the region.

“I love the fact that they’re coming out to western Iowa. Sioux City gets overlooked. You get so much down in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and in eastern Iowa. It’s very important for me to see all of these candidates here,” said Scholten.

Mariah Murrayzumo recently attended Kamala Harris’s town hall meeting at New Life in Christ Church of God in Christ. It was her first time attending a presidential meeting.

“I’m really excited that they’re visiting here because I haven’t ever got this involved before. But it’s really bringing a lot of people out and I’m like waiting for someone to speak my language. I just love so many of these candidates,” said Murrayzumo.

Voters in Iowa take their role as the nation’s first primary very seriously. Many people take the time to meet all of the candidates face to face. They’re able to ask the tough questions until they can decide which candidate will best align with their needs and beliefs.

“For me, it’s talking about what we can do for the local agriculture because we’re the second most agriculture producing district in America and our farmers are struggling to make a dime,” said Scholten.

The holiday week brought many candidates to Siouxland this week and you can expect even more will be stopping by the region over the next seven months ahead of the caucuses.