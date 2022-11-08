DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa voters have approved a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that will more firmly entrenched gun owners’ rights, according to the Associated Press. The amendment calls for holding future laws concerning gun safety to ‘strict scrutiny’.The Associated Press is calling the race on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.