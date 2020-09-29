Iowa US Sen. Ernst says court view ‘consistent’ in debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says she has been “very consistent” in her views on Supreme Court nominees despite supporting a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee while working with other Republicans to block a nomination by President Barack Obama.
Ernst was asked about her seemingly contradictory stands during a televised debate with Democrat Theresa Greenfield that touched on topics ranging from the Supreme Court and Trump’s tax returns to health care and racial justice.
Ernst says this nomination is different than in 2016 because Republicans control both the Senate and presidency.
Greenfield argued the GOP-majority Senate shouldn’t act on Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett fewer than 40 days before the presidential election.
Latest Stories
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to address election security and Medicaid expansion
- Pierce officers attacked making arrest; dog shot
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate recap; DNA test reunites brothers
- Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
- Alabama man meets long-lost brother through DNA test