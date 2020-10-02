Iowa Supreme Court urged to halt absentee ballot request law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court is being urged by Democrats and a Latino civil rights group to block a new Republican-backed law that could leave thousands of requesters without absentee ballots.

Majority Forward, a group aligned with Senate Democrats, and the League of Latino United Citizens have asked the high court to put the new law on hold immediately.

They’re appealing a ruling released Monday in Johnson County, where Judge Lars Anderson declined to block the new law.

Anderson found the law would likely survive judicial review, claiming that requests for absentee ballots do not implicate the fundamental right to vote.

