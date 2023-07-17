SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Republican Iowa State Senator Jeff Taylor announced early Monday morning that he plans to run for re-election.

Taylor announced his re-election campaign in an email early Monday morning. Taylor represents Iowa’s District 2 which consists of Sioux County, Lycon County, and the northern half of Plymouth County.

“I strive to be a thoughtful, principled, and effective legislator for the people of District 2. Over the past three years, I have stood for adherence to the Constitution, consistent protection of life, advocacy for landowner property rights, prioritizing both liberty and community, and balancing state authority with local home rule,” Taylor said in his email.

Taylor is currently serving his first term as Iowa Senator.

Taylor is on the Judiciary, Workforce, Technology, and Appropriations committees. He also serves as the vice chair of the Education committee.

Taylor’s first re-election campaign event will be held at the Sioux Center Public Library on July 27 at 7 p.m.