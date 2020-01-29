Iowa State Rep. Kacena will not seek re-election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State Representative Tim Kacena announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Rep. Kacena, of Sioux City, has served for four years in the Iowa House in District 14.

He will continue to be District 14 State Representative until January 2021.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of the 14th House District for allowing me to be your voice at the State Capitol. Your support has been a great honor, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve,” said Kacena. “In my four years as a lawmaker, I have always strived to be consistent and honest and I will continue to push policies this year that will enforce my belief that, ‘Societies first priority must be to Humanity.’ I’m going to remain an active member of our community and I look forward to serving the citizens of Sioux City at the local level through volunteer work.”

Rep. Kacena currently serves on Labor, Local Government, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, and the Administration & Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.

He also serves on the Justice Advisory Board.

The 2020 Legislative Session is scheduled to adjourn at the end of April.