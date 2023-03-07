A number of Iowa counties in the Siouxland area have voted on a number of key measures.

For more information about what the votes were over, read more here.

South O’Brien Community School District — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 676 61.8% No 418 38.2% Total 1094 100%

West Sioux Community School District — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 379 58.5% No 269 41.5% Total 648 100%

City of Doon — General Obligation Bond

Votes Percent Yes 159 75.7% No 51 24.3% Total 210 100%

North Union Community School District — Physical Plant and Equipment Levy

Votes Percent Yes 98 92.5% No 8 7.5% Total 106 100%

Denison Community School District — Special Revenue

Votes Percent Yes 163 92.1% No 14 7.9% Total 177 100%

Hinton Community School District — Special Revenue

Votes Percent Yes 180 85.7% No 30 14.3% Total 210 100%

North Union Community School District — Special Revenue