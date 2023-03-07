A number of Iowa counties in the Siouxland area have voted on a number of key measures.
For more information about what the votes were over, read more here.
South O’Brien Community School District — General Obligation Bond
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|676
|61.8%
|No
|418
|38.2%
|Total
|1094
|100%
West Sioux Community School District — General Obligation Bond
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|379
|58.5%
|No
|269
|41.5%
|Total
|648
|100%
City of Doon — General Obligation Bond
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|159
|75.7%
|No
|51
|24.3%
|Total
|210
|100%
North Union Community School District — Physical Plant and Equipment Levy
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|98
|92.5%
|No
|8
|7.5%
|Total
|106
|100%
Denison Community School District — Special Revenue
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|163
|92.1%
|No
|14
|7.9%
|Total
|177
|100%
Hinton Community School District — Special Revenue
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|180
|85.7%
|No
|30
|14.3%
|Total
|210
|100%
North Union Community School District — Special Revenue
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|98
|93.3%
|No
|7
|6.7%
|Total
|105
|100%