A number of Iowa counties in the Siouxland area have voted on a number of key measures.

South O’Brien Community School District — General Obligation Bond

VotesPercent
Yes67661.8%
No41838.2%
Total1094100%

West Sioux Community School District — General Obligation Bond

VotesPercent
Yes37958.5%
No26941.5%
Total648100%

City of Doon — General Obligation Bond

VotesPercent
Yes15975.7%
No5124.3%
Total210100%

North Union Community School District — Physical Plant and Equipment Levy

VotesPercent
Yes9892.5%
No87.5%
Total106100%

Denison Community School District — Special Revenue

VotesPercent
Yes16392.1%
No147.9%
Total177100%

Hinton Community School District — Special Revenue

VotesPercent
Yes18085.7%
No3014.3%
Total210100%

North Union Community School District — Special Revenue

VotesPercent
Yes9893.3%
No76.7%
Total105100%