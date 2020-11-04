Iowa shatters general election turnout record

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Secretary of State Paul Pate announces Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election.

According to a release, More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012. More than one million Iowans voted absentee, another new record. As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 and received by noon on November 9 will be counted. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on November 30.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

76 percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters. The new all-time high as of November 2 is 2,095,581.

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote.

