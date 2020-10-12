Iowa sets absentee ballot request record

(WHO) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office said a record 703,000 Iowans have requested absentee ballots, and more than 60,000 have already returned theirs.

That’s on top of the thousands of Iowans who’ve already voted early in person.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said it’s likely 60%-80% of Iowans will take advantage of early voting. Meanwhile, President Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about early voting fraud.

Secretary Pate said there are safeguards in place to make sure fraud doesn’t happen.

“We’ve got Iowans’ back. We’ve made it very clear that we’ve got all the safeguards out there, whether it’s cyber side, whether it’s in the form of your absentee ballots. We have post-elections audits. We have bi-partisan teams working every step of the way,” said Secretary Pate.

The Secretary of State’s office has given county auditors more than 2 million dollars in federal money to help them deal with the rush of early voters. That money will also help those who chose to vote on election day by helping auditors with additional staffing and providing PPE to protect against COVID-19.