Iowa Secretary Pate urging voters to respond quickly to “No Activity” notices

A sample of a “No Activity” notice. Photo Courtesy of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging residents receiving a “No Activity” notice to respond quickly.

Registered voters who didn’t participate in the 2020 General Election will soon receive the notices to confirm their residential address.

Officials said those who don’t respond will continue to be listed as inactive voters until they vote in an election or update their voter registration.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office conducts a voter list maintenance every March as required by federal and state law.

“This mailing is part of the routine process we undertake to ensure our voter rolls are up-to-date and as accurate as possible. It’s a crucial component for having clean and fair elections across the state,” said Secretary Pate.

Iowans who receive the notice should check the appropriate box, sign their name, return the postcard in the mail, and postage isn’t required.

If a voter no longer lives at the address the notice is sent to; the current resident may discard the mailing. Click here to check your voter registration.