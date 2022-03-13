DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway.

Notices to 123,634 registered voters were sent recently to Iowans who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service.

Voters that received cards in the mail must indicate if the new address is incorrect and quickly return the card to their county auditor’s office.

“This is an important yearly procedure to help ensure Iowa’s voter rolls are as accurate and up-to-date as possible,” Secretary Pate said. “All 99 counties undergo this process. We’re ensuring Iowans who have moved within their county, or elsewhere in the state have the accurate information on file in Iowa’s voter registration database. This will help them participate in the 2022 elections.”

The mailing is being conducted by Secretary Pate to ensure full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.

Data indicated 59,718 registered voters have moved within their county during the past year. 63,916 moved outside of their county, but still within the State of Iowa.