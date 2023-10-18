DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Wednesday marks the start of early voting for the upcoming city and school board elections in Iowa.

If you requested an absentee ballot, it will be hitting mailboxes as early as Wednesday. You can show up to vote early at your county election office any day, Monday through Friday, now until Election Day on November 7th.

Secretary of State Paul Pate joined WHO 13’s Justin Surrency on Today in Iowa Wednesday morning to talk about the early voting process.

You can find out where your polling place is on the Secretary of State’s website.