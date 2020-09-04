Iowa Secretary of State sending absentee ballot request forms statewide

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans will start to receive absentee ballot request forms from the Secretary of State’s Office this weekend.

Secretary Paul Pate is sending the forms across the state to active registered voters ahead of the November General Election. This is being done to encourage social distancing at the polling places during the pandemic.

“Iowans have options about how they choose to cast their vote. You can vote from home, you can vote in-person at your county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day. The key is we want every eligible Iowan to participate and to be safe while voting,” said Secretary Pate.

The request forms include pre-paid, first-class mail postage, and an envelope to return the request form to the voter’s county auditor.

Secretary Pate’s statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms in the June Primary Election resulted in record-high participation of more than 530,000 Iowans.

Photo Courtesy of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Office said many voters have already received absentee ballot request forms for the November General Election from county auditors, political parties, and other groups.

People will only need to send in one form unless they’ve returned a mailing sent by their county’s auditor in Linn and Woodbury counties. Judicial rulings have invalidated forms that were pre-filled by those auditors.

A hearing on a similar mailing sent by the Johnson County Auditor is scheduled for September 9.

“For those voters in Linn and Woodbury counties, if you returned a pre-filled absentee request form from your county auditor, I encourage you to fill out this official form and return it,” Secretary Pate said. “Unfortunately, we had a few county auditors who made reckless decisions that have confused voters and possibly disenfranchised them. This mailing from my office will help ensure those Iowans receive ballots and are able to vote.”

The mailing from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office includes information about how to vote absentee or on Election Day. County auditors will be mailing the ballots on October 5.

The absentee ballot request forms must be received no later than October 24 at 5 p.m.

For Iowans to track the status of their absentee ballot, click here.

